Man found shot to death in Hollywood alleyway

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Simms Street around 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

The man’s body was found in an alleyway in the neighborhood, police said.

“Right now they’re canvassing the scene and trying to gather as much evidence as possible to be able to catch the person who did this,” Hollywood police spokesman Christian Lata said.

Police officers are also speaking to residents in the area who were home when the shooting occurred.

“I looked out my window and saw a cop in one car. And then I looked back this way and I see all the cars,” one woman, who lives in the area, said. “(I’m) just scared, and from what I hear it used to be really, really, really bad.”