Taco Bell to offer jobs with $100,000 salary

LOUISVILLE – Think a job at a fast-food restaurant means low pay? Think again... and then make a run to Taco Bell.

The popular fast-food chain is set to offer store managers at some stores a competitive $100,000 salary to help attract and keep workers.

Bloomberg reports Yum! Brands, which owns Taco Bell, will begin to offer the competitive salaries, as well as beginning new roles for employees who want leadership experience, but don’t want to be managers.

With unemployment rates falling, the talent pool is decreasing. Labor inflation is forcing companies to find new ways to attract employees and keep them happy.