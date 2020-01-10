16-year-old girl arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade that seriously injured a man, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 41st Street.

According to an arrest report, the teen, identified as Diamond McCloud, ran a flashing red traffic signal and struck the victim’s car, which was traveling north on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Police said the victim continued through the intersection and came to a rest after striking a parked semi-tractor trailer.

According to the arrest report, McCloud fled the scene and a witness took a picture of her SUV’s license plate.

Rescuers used the Jaws of Life to remove the victim from his mangled car, which was partially lodged underneath the tractor-trailer.

McCloud was pulled over a short distance away at Northwest 30th Street and 27th Avenue by a Miami police officer.

The SUV she was driving had heavy front-end damage and was taken away on the back of a flatbed truck.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez confirmed the teen was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

Police said McCloud admitted to being involved in a crash but claimed she was not at fault. Authorities said she does not have a driver’s license.

According to the arrest report, the victim suffered serious injuries, including head trauma and large cuts to his face and shoulder area. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately known.