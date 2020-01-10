Man removed from mangled car after hit-and-run crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was trapped in his car and taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday at Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Rescuers used the Jaws of Life to remove the victim from his mangled car, which was partially lodged underneath a tractor-trailer.

An SUV with front-end damage was found not far from the other crash. It was taken away on the back of a flatbed truck.

Police were questioning the driver of the SUV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Kevin Attai said the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately known.