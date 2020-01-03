Miami police officer injured in crash at Golden Glades interchange

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash Friday morning at the Golden Glades interchange.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

A view from Sky 10 showed a damaged Miami police cruiser.

The officer was loaded into a medical helicopter stopped in the middle of the highway and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the injured officer was stable and alert upon arrival.