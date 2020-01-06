Car shot up after crash in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A car was shot up Monday afternoon after it was involved in a crash in Opa-locka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 135th Street and 37th Avenue.

According to Opa-locka police Chief James Dobson, possibly four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities said one of the vehicles fled the scene after the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Northwest 135th Street was shut down in both directions between Alexandria Drive and Northwest 37th Avenue after the shooting.

No other details were immediately known.