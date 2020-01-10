75ºF

Packages valued at $500,000 stolen from FedEx Ship Center

Police: Fraudster uses fake identification to swindle FedEx

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Detectives released the photograph of a woman accused of stealing packages from FedEx.
Detectives released the photograph of a woman accused of stealing packages from FedEx. (Doral Police Department)

DORAL, Fla. – Doral Police Department officers are asking the public for help with finding a woman who is being accused of committing fraud.

The woman provided fake identification to steal computer chips worth about $500,000 from FedEx at 11:47 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police said.

Detective released images of the unidentified woman and the four-door car she was in when she picked up the packages at the FedEx Ship Center, 0000 NW 21 St., in Doral.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the woman to call 305-593-6699 at extension 2514 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

