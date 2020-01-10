Packages valued at $500,000 stolen from FedEx Ship Center

DORAL, Fla. – Doral Police Department officers are asking the public for help with finding a woman who is being accused of committing fraud.

The woman provided fake identification to steal computer chips worth about $500,000 from FedEx at 11:47 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police said.

Detective released images of the unidentified woman and the four-door car she was in when she picked up the packages at the FedEx Ship Center, 0000 NW 21 St., in Doral.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the woman to call 305-593-6699 at extension 2514 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.