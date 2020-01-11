Utah woman mysteriously vanishes from hotel in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An anguished man traveled from Utah to South Florida on Friday to plead for help, after he said the love of his life was barefoot when she vanished from a hotel room in Fort Lauderdale -- leaving her belongings behind.

Adam Bremer, of Salt Lake City, said Kelly Glover, whom he wed in 2018, was in Fort Lauderdale for business. The 37-year-old project manager with CHG Healthcare had been staying with a friend at the Westin Hotel at 400 Corporate Dr., which faces a large lake.

Kelly Glover vanished on Thursday morning from a hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

“Her friend went to bed early [on Wednesday]," Bremer said. "My wife was still up and her friend woke up around 4 a.m. [on Thursday], and my wife was nowhere to be found and the door was left open.”

Kelly Glover's relatives said she vanished on Thursday from the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

The surveillance video from the hotel shows she was barefoot when she was going down the stairs at 2 a.m. on Thursday. Bremer said Glover doesn’t have a history of sleepwalking.

“She didn’t have her phone or her purse,” Bremer said. “She left it in the room and that’s the last we’ve seen of her ... We text each other every morning I get up before her. I hadn’t heard from her by 9 a.m. I knew something was wrong, sent a few more, the second her friend called me I already knew.”

On Friday, Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers searched the surrounding area. They couldn’t find Glover despite having access to police dogs, helicopters and divers.

Adam Bremer is searching for his wife, Kelly Glover, who vanished on Thursday from a hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

“I still don’t have any solid leads,” Bremer wrote on Facebook to update family and friends on the search. "Tomorrow the police department will be back and they are going to continue to search the surrounding area.”

In tears, Bremer sent a message to Glover: “We need you to come home.”

Bremer is asking anyone with information about Glover’s whereabouts to call 801-647-8690 or 801-647-1218 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.