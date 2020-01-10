Police search for Coral Springs woman with Alzheimer’s, diabetes

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are searching for a 63-year-old woman who they said suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes and is without her medication.

Josseline Jackson was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday at 11911 Royal Palm Blvd.

Police said Jackson was believed to be wearing a red top and red pants with white or gray sneakers.

Police said Jackson was previously reported missing last July and was found in Fort Lauderdale after traveling there by bus and then wandering around a neighborhood on foot.

According to authorities, Jackson is bipolar, does not have a cellphone and does not use debit or credit cards.

She is enrolled in the Angel Sense GPS monitoring program but is not currently wearing her device, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.