Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz in court for hearing regarding attack on deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing is being held for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The hearing is related to a November 2018 incident with a Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy in jail.

Cruz is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer after deputies said he attacked Sgt. Raymond Beltran in the dayroom area.

Deputies said he rushed at Beltran, punched him in the face and took his stun gun during the Nov. 13, 2018, scuffle.

Jury selection in Cruz's murder trial was scheduled to begin at the end of the month, but the trial was delayed to allow defense attorneys more time to prepare.

Cruz has been in jail since his arrest after the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.