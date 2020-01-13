That’s not kosher! Nearly 100 rodent droppings found in kosher kitchen

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – That's NOT KOSHER!

A state inspector found close to 100 rodent droppings inside Mozart Cafe on Stirling Road last week and ordered the place shut.

Mozart Cafe is located just east of State Road 7 on Stirling Road.

State records also show a roach infestation at Asian Buffet & Grill in Sunrise.

A "stop sale" was issued on cornstarch after live insects were spotted crawling in large container of it.

No places in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties were ordered shut last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered closed and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MOZART CAFE

4433 STIRLING ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/1/20

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 60 Rodent droppings on floor in dry storage 6 rodent droppings on floor undershelf next to WIC 6 rodent droppings below dish rack 15 rodent droppings under sushi station 25 rodent droppings under prep table."

"Food stored on floor. Boxes of food on floor in dry storage next to rodent droppings. Employee picked up boxes and placed on shelf."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked eggplants (46-50°F); raw fish patties (56°F); tomato sauce (53°F); cooked lemons (58°F)."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked eggplants (46-50°F); raw fish patties (56°F); tomato sauce (53°F); cooked lemons (58°F)."

***KABABI CAFE BY KULUCK

3828 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 1/9/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/26/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 16 under prep table at end of cook line 6 under Hobart table 3 by prep sink sink 50 under plate storage table in cook line front-line area 20 under grill table at cook line 1 inside oven 2 inside unused cooler at cook line 4 under table at kebab grill at cook line 15 under dish machine 1 inside cooler in dessert prep area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 16 by prep sink 10 in cook line area 6 in dishwashing area 2 in dessert making station."

"Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. 2 moldy lemons at walk-in cooler."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Beets 58F, tomatoes 51F, stuffed grape leaves 50F, pasta salad 49F, tatsiki sauce 50F at buffet. Rice 79F at cook line under no temperature control. Placed inside cooler to quick chill."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue at cook line and prep area coolers."

"Required employee training expired for some employees."

***ASIAN BUFFET & GRILL

2091 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/8/20

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches on glue traps under buffet area Observed 2 lived roaches on glue trap hanging from ceiling 2 live roaches under prep table by cook line 1 live roach on floor by walk in freezer 1 live roach crawling on wall in dry storage area 9 live roaches in both server stations in dining room, behind and under POS equipment and under electric cords."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 10 live insects crawling in large container of cornstarch in dry storage."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Glass door cooler raw chicken (55°F cold holding) overnight per manager."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance around soda dispensing nozzles in both beverage stations."

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. In large cornstarch container in dry storage, observed 10 live insects crawling throughout."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 5 live flying insects in dry storage area landing on shelves."

"Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment."

"Objectionable odors in men's employee bathroom Objectionable odor kitchen door/ hibachi areas."

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed accumulated dead roaches on glue traps under buffets stations Observed over twenty dead roaches throughout kitchen area along walls, behind equipment, in condensation pans of coolers and covers of light fixtures Observed 5 dead roaches in both servers stations. Observed 2 dead roaches in dry storage area.”