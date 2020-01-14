4 bodies found in Celebration home outside Walt Disney World; suspect in custody

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Four bodies were found Monday in a home inside the “Disney-fied” Celebration community, just outside the Walt Disney World theme park.

Deputies responded to a home on Reserve Place in the North Village neighborhood just off Celebration Avenue around 9 a.m.

Investigators said a suspect is in custody, but very few details, including the names and ages of the victims, have been released.

Deputies said they are not searching for anyone.

“Detectives and crime scene investigators are on scene and are at the very beginning stages of this investigation. This is an isolated incident and all parties involved with this death investigation are accounted for,” investigators said earlier in the day.

Neighbors said they’re concerned.

“I saw one guy arrested, for sure,” a neighbor said. “I know that something tragic had to spark this or trigger it. I can’t imagine what, but that’s the feeling I get. And yes, I want answers.”

Celebration is an experiment in community planning called “New Urbanism.” It was often called “Disney’s Town of Celebration” in its early days but it’s not actually a town and it’s no longer owned by the Walt Disney Company.

The census-designated place of Celebration in Osceola County backs up to the Walt Disney World Resort situated to the north of the community.