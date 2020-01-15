7-year-old boy shot in leg with gun left in vehicle, police say

Published: January 15, 2020, 9:49 am Updated: January 15, 2020, 10:05 am

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 7-year-old boy shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning with a gun that had been left inside a vehicle, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the child was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan confirmed the boy is listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.