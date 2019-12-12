81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

81ºF

Local News

Child accidentally shoots mother in Fort Lauderdale parking lot

Child accidentally discharged loaded gun inside vehicle, officers said

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Shooting
A mother was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center after her child accidentally shot her just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to an accidental shooting in Fort Lauderdale just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to FLPD spokesperson Casey Liening, a mother was shot by her child by accident in a vehicle at 2510 West Broward Boulevard.

The mother was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com as the investigation in this accidental shooting continues.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.