Child accidentally shoots mother in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
Child accidentally discharged loaded gun inside vehicle, officers said
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to an accidental shooting in Fort Lauderdale just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
According to FLPD spokesperson Casey Liening, a mother was shot by her child by accident in a vehicle at 2510 West Broward Boulevard.
The mother was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.
