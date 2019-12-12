Child accidentally shoots mother in Fort Lauderdale parking lot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police officers responded to an accidental shooting in Fort Lauderdale just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to FLPD spokesperson Casey Liening, a mother was shot by her child by accident in a vehicle at 2510 West Broward Boulevard.

The mother was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

