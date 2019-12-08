Family of UPS driver killed in Miramar shooting angry with police

Relatives of the UPS driver killed during last week's horrific shooting in Miramar are angry with police.

Frank Ordonez's stepfather says police could have handled the situation much differently.

He told Local 10 News that he has yet to hear from any police department in regards to his stepson's death.

"This is murder," Joe Merino said on This Week in South Florida. "They could have stopped it. They could have prevented it. It could have been avoided. Frank was trying to escape."

Merino thinks police should have handled the situation differently.

Now the family is seeking answers.

"We want accountability, we want changes," Merino said. "We want to know why wasn't local police securing the area? Why didn't they wait for SWAT? What happened to hostage negotiators? Where are the snipers in these situations?"

The Ordonez family will hold a viewing for Frank on Monday in Miami. He will be buried on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the family continues to grieve, with one thing on their collective minds.

“Justice,” Merino said. “That’s all we are seeking, justice.”