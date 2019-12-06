Did police make right call during Miramar shootout? Expert weighs in

MIAMI – Richard Diaz’s life experience sits at the intersection of the thorny questions law enforcement officials will face from both investigators and the public following yesterday’s shootout that left four dead during rush hour traffic.

“I’m not surprised two innocent people died,” said Diaz. “Too much congestion. It is a miracle more people were not hurt or killed.”

The attorney who represents plaintiffs in police use of force cases and consults on officer-involved shooting situations is also a former Miami-Dade Police Officer. He says during his time on the force from 1980-1989 he was himself involved in three shootouts. This makes Diaz uniquely positioned to speak to what he describes as one of the toughest decisions South Florida law enforcement personnel from various jurisdictions had to make yesterday. The decision to pursue the fleeing subjects and work to swiftly contain a threat knowing those actions could harm even more people.

“I am telling you this is a police officer’s nightmare,” Perez says. “It is one of the most difficult shootings for me to evaluate because I can see a lot of reasons why it is justified and I can see a lot of reasons why it may not be. I can tell you right now based on what I have seen that I can make a case on either side here to defend the officers actions and to criticize them.”

The public’s reaction to yesterday’s shootout was swift on social media, with some observers, including the family of the slain UPS driver claiming the officers involved acted “recklessly.”

One Twitter user summarized the question on the minds of so many, posting "Why shoot at the UPS truck knowing the driver was being held hostage during rush hour with so many people stuck in traffic?

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez is asking for patience before anyone draws conclusions.

“I think the biggest danger here is to judge too quickly,” said Director Perez

Reviewing Sky 10 video, along with cell phone video and what we have learned from investigators, Richard Diaz says you have the law enforcement argument that this escalating threat required swift action to save lives.

“We have people shot in the jewelry store, these people are heavily armed, they are brazen, this is a truck-jacking, they took a person hostage, these are real serious criminals.”

Then Diaz considers the perspective of whether police should have stopped their pursuit.

“They were not running cars off the road, they were not ramming cars or shooting people," explains Diaz.

Many observers, including Diaz, wonder if police could have monitored the truck with air support and waited to close in when there were less people around.

“We don’t know if the situation would have gotten worse later or not, but what we do tend to know is that when people are being chased by police and you got a hostage, the more you ratchet it up the more likelihood there is going to be a confrontation like this and that is what I think police are going to have difficulty explaining and justifying."

What happens next is up to the State Attorney’s Office which will begin the procedure for an inquest.

According to former state and federal prosecutor David Weinstein, the public inquest will take place in Broward County since that’s where the shootout occurred. The inquest will follow the procedures found below.

