Coral Gables jewelry store remains closed after robbery that sparked wild shootout

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The doors remained closed today at Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables; one day after shots were fired and chaos broke out inside and outside of the store.

Store owners say they were told two suspects were posing as postal workers when they gained access to Regent and attempted to rob the store. As the tense moments moved to the back alley, bullets went flying.

“When I heard the noise I was really surprised at what was going on,” said Carlos Bolano, the owner of a hair salon near the jewelry store.

Bolano says he is still startled after shots were fired in the back alley Thursday, and seeing jewelry store employee Liliana Sardi being carted off in an ambulance after being hit with a bullet.

“I know her, she’s a worker, she’s also a customer of mine," said Bolano. "She’s doing OK.”

Just across the street from the jewelry store, the bullets came flying towards city hall, even striking a window in the city clerk’s office.

Following the robbery attempt, suspects Ronnie Bell and Lamar Alexander took off in a UHaul, later ditching it a mile away on Mariana Avenue where they kidnapped UPS employee Frank Ordonez and stole his truck.

The City of Coral Gables is holding its tree lighting ceremony Friday night, just yards from where the shooting occurred. Police say security at the event will be amped up.

“Our security plan has been in place, will continue to be in place." said Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak. "It has been in enhanced for little things we think may be in order.”