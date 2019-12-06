Innocent bystander killed in crossfire of police shootout identified

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Richard Cutshaw was killed while sitting in his vehicle as a UPS truck commandeered by two criminals was fired upon by at least 11 different police officers Thursday in Miramar.

Cutshaw, along with the two robbers and Frank Ordonez, the UPS driver who was taken hostage, were all shot and killed after a nearly 30-mile high-speed chase through Miami-Dade and Broward counties led to an intersection at Miramar Parkway, just east of Flamingo Road, during rush hour.

As one of the robbers driving the UPS truck stopped amid several commuters at the intersection, officers swarmed the vehicle and gunshots were exchanged.

Cutshaw, like Ordonez, were caught in the crossfire.

“FBI came to my door last night,” neighbor Lincoln Hirvela told Local 10 News. “They asked if I knew next of kin. They didn’t tell me anything else."

A cellphone video from another witness appeared to capture Cutshaw’s black Lincoln Mercury.

“(Cutshaw) was that fourth victim shot, the bystander, that’s what I understood," Hirvela added. “Only this morning because a neighbor sent me a picture of his car and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I think that’s him.’”

Cutshaw, a union representative two years from retiring, leaves behind two sisters and two brothers.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed the UPS driver or Cutshaw.