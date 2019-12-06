UPS truck driver killed in shootout identified

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Local 10 News has learned the identity of the UPS truck driver who was killed in a shootout between police and the suspects who held him hostage.

Friends identified the 27-year-old victim in Thursday afternoon's shootout as Frank Ordonez.

The FBI said four people, including the UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire in Miramar.

An FBI official said both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots were fired along Miramar Parkway.

In a post to Twitter on Thursday, Ordonez’s sister expressed the sorrow of losing her brother while also blaming the police for his death. “Genny" posted that she believes police should have negotiated with the suspects before the shootout began.

The chase began in Coral Gables, where the two suspects robbed Regent Jewelers.

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed the UPS driver or the bystander.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of any of the four people who were killed.

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence,” UPS said in a statement. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation.”

Miramar Parkway remained closed Friday morning between Flamingo Road and Red Road while authorities continue to investigate.