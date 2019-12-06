As it happened: Chilling video shows end of deadly shootout

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Harrowing video taken by a South Florida driver shows the end of a shootout that left 4 people dead Thursday in Miramar

Local 10 viewers Alex Melo and Sheila Cabrera were at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkaway when the gunfire began between police and two armed robbery suspects.

At one point in the video, a bullet can be heard ricocheting off the car in which Melo and Cabrera were sitting.

VIDEO: 4 killed during shootout following armed robbery

Another clip of video from the @lifestyle_miami Instagram page shows police positioned in front of drivers. The same video later shows an officer protecting someone walking in the median on Miramar Parkway.

The two suspects were killed in the shootout, along with the driver of the UPS truck that was stolen and an innocent bystander.