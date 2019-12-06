UPS mourns loss of employee killed in deadly gunfire

MIAMI – UPS is mourning the loss of an employee killed Thursday after being hit by gunfire during a deadly shootout in Miramar.

The unnamed driver was kidnapped by two suspects who had just attempted to rob a jewelry store in Coral Gables. The suspects led police on a chase in the UPS truck through Miami-Dade and Broward County.

When the truck was slowed by traffic, police opened fire. Among the four killed were the suspects, UPS driver and an innocent bystander.

VIDEO: 4 killed during shootout involving armed robbery suspects

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence." the company said in a statement. "We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation.”

Many on social media have commented and expressed their sorrow over losing a friend or colleague.

“I thankfully get to go home tonight, my UPS brother doesn’t. Count your blessings. One day you here the next you are gone. RIP.” wrote Nelson on Twitter (@NelGatti)

Local 10 has yet to confirm the name of the driver.