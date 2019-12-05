WATCH LIVE: Shots fired during armed robbery on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Shots were fired during an armed robbery on the famed Miracle Mile in Coral Gables on Thursday.
Police say two suspects armed with handguns attempted to rob a UPS truck at 1261 Mariana Avenue near the intersection of Miracle Mile and LeJeune Road.
The suspects shot a victim in the head and then sped off in the UPS truck. It’s not known if the driver of the truck is in the UPS truck.
