Man charged in deadly Rickenbacker Causeway shooting to remain behind bars

MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida man charged with a deadly shooting will not be getting out of jail any time soon.

A Miami-Dade County judge ruled Kadel Piedrahita would continue to be held on no bond following his arrest for second-degree murder.

Piedarhita, 41, was originally arrested in August.

He is accused of shooting and killing Alex Palencia during a confrontation along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Defense attorneys argued Piedrahita was not the aggressor, even using cell phone video of the deadly confrontation to try and show that their client was firing in self-defense.

Prosecutors countered, saying both the video and witnesses statements clearly show otherwise.

In the end, the judge sided with the state, ruling Piedrahita continue to be held on no bond while he awaits trial.

The trial is set to begin in January.