3 shot on I-95 entrance ramp at Miami Gardens Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Lt. Alex Camacho said the shooting occurred about 4 a.m. as a car was traveling on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive.

Camacho said someone inside a white Chevrolet that pulled alongside the white Honda fired six or seven shots.

Three people in the Honda were wounded and taken to Aventura Hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Camacho said the driver was shot in the right arm, the front passenger was shot in the right arm and the backseat passenger was shot in the hand.

No other information was immediately available.