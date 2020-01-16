Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s new building to open in August

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward County officials said on Thursday that Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will open its doors to a new 45,000-square-foot, two-story building in August that will allow students to abandon the temporary portable classrooms.

School Board member Lori Alhadeff, a former teacher, lost her 14-year-old daughter Alyssa in the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting. Alyssa was shot 10 times, while in her English class when a former student armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle fired through a window.

The opening of the new building is “one more step we are taking to heal, to move forward,” Alhadeff said, adding that the area will have “a very peaceful, tranquil, water feature with possibly an eagle, representing, overlooking the safety of this building.”

Lori Alhadeff attended a news conference on Thursday at the construction site of a new building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Far from the site where James B. Pirtle Construction is at work on Zyscovich Architects’ designs, the three-story 1200 building that turned into a crime scene after a shooting left 17 people dead remains closed. It won’t be demolished until the end of the trial, which starts this summer.

Since the world learned of her grief -- after she vented on CNN -- Alhadeff co-founded a nonprofit, Make Our Schools Safe, participated in the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., and was elected to the Broward County school board. She plans to be there when the new two-story building opens. The construction began in July.

The Broward superintendent talked about the new building on Thursday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said the new $18 million building will have 30 classrooms, three spaces for teachers and offices. It will also have new security features that include “controlled access points,” Runcie said.

“Our goal is to make our campus one of the safest campuses in the country,” Runcie said.