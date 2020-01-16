Miami city manager resigns

MIAMI – Miami City Manager Emilio T. Gonzalez, who managed the city’s $1.7 billion budget after serving as the aviation director of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department for about 5 years, resigned on Thursday.

According to Rene Pedrosa, a spokesman for the city, Gonzalez’s resignation is not effective immediately. Gonzalez plans to give Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez enough time to find his replacement, Pedrosa said.

Suarez appointed Gonzalez in December 2017 saying he wanted Gonzalez to play a role in a strong mayor charter review process. Miami commissioners ratified him January 2018.

Before becoming a Miami city manager, Emilio T. Gonzalez served served as the director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

President George W. Bush appointed Gonzalez to serve as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a position he held from 2005 to 2009.

Gonzalez, who spent 26 years serving in the U.S. Army, also served as the director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council.

Formerly with the Miami-based Tew Cardenas law firm, also has extensive experience in the private sector with Indra, a company specializing in IT solutions. position at the U.S. Southern Command.

Gonzalez, who taught at West Point, has been awarded decorations from the governments of El Salvador, Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Formerly with the Miami-based Tew Cardenas law firm, Gonzalez also has experience in the private sector with Indra, a company specializing in IT solutions.

This is a developing story.