Woman pleads no contest to traffic violation for crash that killed 2 cyclists

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida woman was in court Thursday, where she pleaded no contest to a traffic violation of careless driving for a crash that killed two bicyclists.

It’s a nightmare that dates back to November 2018.

At around 8:30 a.m., members of the Cycling Family Broward group were riding along State Road 84 in Davie when police said Nicole Vanderweit became distracted and plowed her 2012 Honda Pilot right into the group of 15.

Video shows a cyclist helping out another, trying to keep the injured victim alive.

Authorities said Denise Marsh, 53, died at the scene. Carlos Rodriguez, 62, was also killed in the crash.

Based on the no contest plea, the judge said Vanderweit will have to pay a $1,000 civil penalty. Her license will also be suspended for six months, she must attend traffic school and complete 120 hours of community service at a hospital.

In court Thursday, those in the cycling community were left stunned over what they said isn’t enough punishment for what happened.

Rodriguez’s son, Danny Rodriguez, went before the judge during the hearing.

“Nothing ever is going to bring my dad back,” he said. “So it’s been really hard for our family, along with the cyclist family as well. You know, we’ve been going through this for a year.”