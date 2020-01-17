Hialeah Gardens women accused of illegally performing butt enhancements

DORAL, Fla. – When two Hialeah Gardens women decided to meet who they thought was a client at a hotel in Doral, they didn’t know the room was wired for audio and video and that the person asking for their cosmetic enhancement services of a butt injection was an undercover operative.

The arrest forms for Maricela Salt, 61, and Stefanie Ramos state that “both Salt and Ramos began explaining to the operative that she needed four bottles of an unspecified liquid substance and began showing the operative what the product would do to her buttocks.”

The arrest form states that as they began to set-up the room, the takedown signal was given and the pair was arrested.

“The search of the items brought into the hotel room by Salt and Ramos revealed Lidocaine, Antibiotics (Prescription Drug), Xanax, and Fioricet (Controlled Drugs),” the arrest report stated.

Neighbors of the pair said the charges were hard to believe, describing the women as pleasant.

Another woman who said she is staying at their home claimed to not be aware of the arrests.

Salt and Ramos face numerous charges, including practicing health care without a license, possession of prescription drugs with intent to sell or deliver, unlawful use of a communications device and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell.