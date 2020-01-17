Officers search for gunman at University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida police officers are searching for a suspect who is armed with a 9 mm handgun and was target shooting on campus on Friday afternoon in Gainesville.

University administrators reported they were not responding to an active shooter. Witnesses told police officers they saw the gunman in a wooded area near the university’s college of veterinary medicine building.

UF Alert Shots Fired at Vet Med. Avoid area or secure in place if nearby. Details to follow. — FLORIDA (@UF) January 17, 2020 UF Alert Suspect is a white male, 5’9, blue eyes, short brown curly hair, pale skin wearing a grey shirt, khaki pants and possibly armed with a 9 mm. — FLORIDA (@UF) January 17, 2020

UF Alert This IS NOT an active shooter. Suspect was last seen in rear of Vet Med in the wooded area possibly target shooting. — FLORIDA (@UF) January 17, 2020

This is a developing story.