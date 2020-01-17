78ºF

Officers search for gunman at University of Florida

Officers report shots fired in wooded are on campus

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida police officers are searching for a suspect who is armed with a 9 mm handgun and was target shooting on campus on Friday afternoon in Gainesville.

University administrators reported they were not responding to an active shooter. Witnesses told police officers they saw the gunman in a wooded area near the university’s college of veterinary medicine building.

This is a developing story.

