South Miami man accused of stealing solar panel batteries from bus stop shelters

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A South Miami man is accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of solar panel batteries from bus stop shelters throughout Miami-Dade County.

Nikolas Velikopoljski, 24, admitted to stealing the batteries and reselling them to a second-hand battery store, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

An audit conducted by Outdoor Media, which operates the advertising in the bus stop shelters, determined that 226 batteries were stolen from 113 bus stop shelters in the county between March and July last year.

Police said an investigation led detectives to Velikopoljski, who was taken into custody Jan. 10 after he pulled out of his driveway in the same car used to help facilitate the thefts.

Velikopoljski faces charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.