Hollywood man facing murder charge for shooting relative over a debt

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Hollywood man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Deputies in Broward County arrested Jovon Warner, 38, of Hollywood on Jan. 10, a day after a man identified as Warner’s cousin was fatally shot in an alleyway located on the 2200 block of Simms Street.

According to authorities, Warner got into a physical altercation with his cousin, the victim, outside of a convenience store shortly before the shooting.

Video from Sky10 of a shooting victim in a Hollywood alleyway as deputies investigate. (WPLG)

Deputies said the victim was identified as a known drug dealer, and that they were told the victim and his cousin were fighting over money allegedly owed to Warner.

A witness identified Warner as the shooter and deputies took him into custody the following day.