Fugitive in Hollywood murder surrenders, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man who was wanted for murder surrendered to authorities on Saturday, the Hollywood Police Department announced Tuesday.

Jovon Warner, 38, is accused of running away after fatally shooting Michael Richardson on Thursday in the Liberia neighborhood, according to Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the department.

Richardson died in an alley along Simms Street, between North 23rd Avenue and J.A. Ely Boulevard. A relative said the 51-year-old man was a regular at the nearby convenience store.

Detectives believe Warner planned Richardson’s murder.

Warner is being held without bond on Tuesday at the Broward County main jail, and he is facing a first-degree murder with a firearm charge, Broward Sheriff’s Office records show.