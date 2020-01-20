2 men arrested in Miami-Dade ahead of ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ event

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Sunday in Miami-Dade County ahead of the illegal “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event that occurs annually on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers were working a neighborhood safety detail in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 125th Avenue Sunday when they spotted a group of about 40 people on dirt bikes, ATVs and motorcycles, who were gathered at a Marathon gas station.

Police officers approached the group, at which time they scattered away, authorities said.

Police said one officer’s foot was run over during the incident and he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The driver who ran over the officer’s foot has not been found.

Authorities said a man on an ATV, later identified as John Aguilar, 22, tried to flee east out of the gas station, but rode onto the sidewalk and crashed his ATV into a police cruiser as he entered the roadway.

John Aguilar, 22, and Carlos Dominguez, 24, were arrested Jan. 19, 2020, in Miami-Dade County, a day before the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” event. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

According to his arrest report, Aguilar was chased by two police officers, eventually throwing himself onto the pavement and saying, “I give up.”

Aguilar was then arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing police and resisting an officer.

Another man, identified as Carlos Dominguez, 24, was arrested on charges of careless driving and resisting an officer.

According to his arrest report, Dominiguez was riding his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic and running the red light at Southwest Eighth Street and 127th Avenue.

Police said Dominiguez tried to flee from an officer, but was apprehended.

Miami-Dade police expect to make more arrests Monday as scores of off-road vehicles are expected to hit the streets of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.