Bicyclist killed, driver injured in Hollywood crash

Another fatal crash involving vehicle, pedestrian reported earlier in the morning, police say

Ian Margol, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and an SUV in Hollywood.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed and a driver was injured Friday morning in a crash in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of North 40th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue officials, the bicyclist, identified only as a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the female driver remained at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

According to Hollywood police spokesman Christian Lata, another fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of 56th Avenue and Pembroke Road.

