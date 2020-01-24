Bicyclist killed, driver injured in Hollywood crash

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A bicyclist was killed and a driver was injured Friday morning in a crash in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of North 40th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue officials, the bicyclist, identified only as a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the female driver remained at the scene and was taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

According to Hollywood police spokesman Christian Lata, another fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of 56th Avenue and Pembroke Road.