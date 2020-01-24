Miami-Dade public schools official gets in fishy situation in Florida Keys

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public Schools assistant superintendent was recently arrested for undersize fishing in the Florida Keys.

Steffond L. Cone, a Miramar resident who focuses on school operations, was arrested on Monday at Long Key Bridge. He was accused of catching and keeping 21 undersized mutton snapper.

Cone, 51, faces three misdemeanor counts of a violation of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation rule. He is set to appear in Monroe County court at 9 a.m. Feb. 4.