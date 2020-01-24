68ºF



Trump endorses Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez for Congress

President says Gimenez ‘will win big’ in effort to unseat Democratic incumbent

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Local, Carlos Gimenez, Donald Trump
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. They are circling each other like wary boxers, with taunts on Twitter, snarky asides and belittling depictions of one another. They rose to prominence in Manhattan on parallel tracks, amassed wealth real and perceived and displayed a penchant for putting their names on things. President Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg could hardly be more different as people but now they both want the same job: Trumps. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – President Donald Trump announced Thursday night on Twitter that he believes Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez “will win big.”

Trump’s endorsement comes a few hours after Gimenez announced his run for Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

“Very exciting,” Trump tweeted. “Great for Florida, great for USA!”

Gimenez will be the Republican candidate running against the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport about 5:30 p.m. to attend the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting at the Trump National Doral resort.

Gimenez, who kicked off his campaign with Trump in Doral, thanked the president for all that he has done to fight socialism.

“I look forward to standing with you against the radical left who are determined to turn the U.S. into Venezuela,” Gimenez tweeted.

In response, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is using the “Corrupt Carlos” moniker and accused him of being “swampier than the Everglades.”

