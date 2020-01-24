Trump endorses Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez for Congress

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – President Donald Trump announced Thursday night on Twitter that he believes Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez “will win big.”

Trump’s endorsement comes a few hours after Gimenez announced his run for Florida’s 26th Congressional District.

“Very exciting,” Trump tweeted. “Great for Florida, great for USA!”

Carlos will win big, very exciting. Great for Florida, great for USA! He has my complete and total Endorsement! https://t.co/6Rd5laSEkV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Gimenez will be the Republican candidate running against the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Trump arrived at Miami International Airport about 5:30 p.m. to attend the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting at the Trump National Doral resort.

Gimenez, who kicked off his campaign with Trump in Doral, thanked the president for all that he has done to fight socialism.

“I look forward to standing with you against the radical left who are determined to turn the U.S. into Venezuela,” Gimenez tweeted.

Welcome to Miami @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for all you’ve done for our economy & to fight socialism. I look forward to standing w/ you against the radical left who are determined to turn the U.S. into Venezuela. I'm running! Join the #FL26 fight here >> https://t.co/cqWw2P8vcV — Carlos Gimenez for Congress (@CarlosGimenezFL) January 23, 2020

In response, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is using the “Corrupt Carlos” moniker and accused him of being “swampier than the Everglades.”