Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announces run for Congress

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Thursday that he is running for Congress.

On his new Twitter account for his campaign, the Republican mayor welcomed President Donald Trump to South Florida and announced that he would be running for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, which includes Key West, Key Largo, Marathon and a portion of southwest Miami-Dade County.

Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell unseated Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Jan. 3, 2019.

