Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announces run for Congress
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Thursday that he is running for Congress.
On his new Twitter account for his campaign, the Republican mayor welcomed President Donald Trump to South Florida and announced that he would be running for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, which includes Key West, Key Largo, Marathon and a portion of southwest Miami-Dade County.
Welcome to Miami @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for all you’ve done for our economy & to fight socialism. I look forward to standing w/ you against the radical left who are determined to turn the U.S. into Venezuela. I'm running! Join the #FL26 fight here >> https://t.co/cqWw2P8vcV— Carlos Gimenez for Congress (@CarlosGimenezFL) January 23, 2020
Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell unseated Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Jan. 3, 2019.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.