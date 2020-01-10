Miami-Dade County mayor plans run for Congress

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Thursday night he will be making an announcement regarding his future next week.

Gimenez has indicated that he will be announcing he is running for Florida’s 26th Congressional District, which includes Key West, Key Largo, Marathon and a portion of southwest Miami-Dade County.

Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell unseated Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo on Jan. 3, 2019.