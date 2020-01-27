Nikolas Cruz appears in court regarding jail guard attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was back in court Monday regarding a separate case in which he’s accused of attacking a jail guard.

Cruz is charged with four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack the guard in November 2018.

Authorities said Cruz punched Sgt. Ray Beltran, wrestling him to the ground and taking his stun gun.

The public defender who represents Cruz reportedly is searching for video evidence of the incident.

The defense team also said the deputy refused to answer questions about a DUI arrest in Seattle last March.

Seattle police said Beltran, 42, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

Prosecutors said the defense is simply trying to stall by making an issue out of something that isn’t relevant.