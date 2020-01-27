Roaches found in refrigerator at South Florida restaurant

MIAMI – Things weren’t a blessing inside the kitchen at the Blessing Restaurant in Miami last week.

A state inspector found roaches inside of a refrigerator and ordered the place shut.

Records show it’s the third time Blessing has been ordered shut.

As of this post, Blessing has not been allowed to re-open.

Rodent issues, meanwhile, were found at New Hong Kong in Miami and El Portal Maya in Hollywood.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned, except Blessing, were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***EL PORTAL MAYA RESTAURANT

6224 JOHNSON STREET

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 1/22/20

28 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 30 droppings under freezer in kitchen 30 droppings in chemical storage area 60 droppings behind front counter equipment 30 droppings under front counter hand sink 20 droppings on condiment storage station."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

***NEW HONG KONG

6868 NW 169TH STREET

MIAMI LAKES AREA

ORDERED SHUT 1/23/20

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/30/18

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 5 dry rodent dropping on kitchen wall."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches crawling on floor under the shelves next to three compartment sink, 1 live roach on kitchen floor next to garbage can, 4 live roaches in between the cove molding and wall at the kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches under three compartment sink."

***BLESSING RESTAURANT

8427 NE 2ND AVENUE

MIAMI (EL PORTAL)

ORDERED SHUT 1/21/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/8/17

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/24/17

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 roaches crawling inside gasket on white refrigerator inside kitchen area. Observed approximately 25 live roaches crawling on wall in kitchen next to preparation area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 roach droppings on gasket of white refrigerator."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed roaches crawling on inside of white refrigerator, food was exposed to live roaches and roach droppings."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 22 dead roaches inside white refrigerator inside kitchen."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 25 small flying insects in kitchen area, landing on bananas, tomato, and lettuce."

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris.”