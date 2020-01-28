Florida Keys man arrested after kicking cat in face, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys man was arrested early Tuesday after kicking a cat in the face, deputies said.

Sheldon Moulton, 30, of Marathon, faces a charge of animal cruelty.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said a 35-year-old woman told deputies her boyfriend, identified as Moulton, saw her cat on the couch and was angry because he doesn't like the cat on the furniture.

She told deputies Moulton kicked the cat twice in the face.

Deputies noticed the cat was shaking uncontrollably, cowering and hiding next to a glass door. They said the cat's nose was red and swollen.

Moulton is also accused of trying to conceal the marijuana in the home. He also faces charges of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.