Man in stable condition after being shot in back of neck in Miami

MIAMI – A man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday in the back of the neck in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle parked in front of a house in Miami’s Model City neighborhood when someone shot him.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is recovering.

No other details were immediately released.