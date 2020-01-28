78ºF

Man in stable condition after being shot in back of neck in Miami

25-year-old victim taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Sky 10 hovers above the scene of a shooting in Miami.
Sky 10 hovers above the scene of a shooting in Miami. (WPLG)

MIAMI – A man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday in the back of the neck in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle parked in front of a house in Miami’s Model City neighborhood when someone shot him.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue personnel to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is recovering.

No other details were immediately released.

