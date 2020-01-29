Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for crash that killed South Florida attorney

MIAMI – A 28-year-old man took a plea deal Wednesday in connection with a crash that killed a South Florida attorney, who was also a beloved husband and father.

Joseph Franco pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, possession with intent to sell nitrous oxide, tampering with evidence and three counts of reckless driving.

Emotions were running high just after the plea agreement was finished and Franco was sentenced to three years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

The widow of 34-year-old Amir Pelleg walked out of the courtroom and appeared to slap another woman who was sobbing in the hallway.

Zulma Guillot Pelleg appears to slap a woman outside the courtroom after a man who killed her husband in a crash in June 2018 accepted a plea deal in the case. (WPLG)

Zulma Guillot Pelleg would not comment on who the woman was when Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton asked, but it appears the woman who was slapped was with the defense’s party.

In court, Franco read an apology letter aloud, sobbing throughout the letter.

“I know there’s nothing I can do to make up for this terrible accident. I know there’s nothing I can do to bring you back," Franco said.

Both the families of Franco and Pelleg were emotional throughout the hearing.

Guillot Pelleg also spoke in court, along with her husband’s mother and other family and friends, saying the family was on their way to a park in Sunny Isles Beach in July 2018 when the couple and their two children were struck by Franco’s car.

“So this says, ‘I love you, Daddy. I miss you, Daddy. I think of you, Daddy. I got straight As, Daddy. That’s what you always want for me,'” Guillot Pelleg said, reading from letters written by her children to their late father.

The two children were severely injured from the incident, Guillot Pelleg was initially in a coma and Pelleg died from his injuries.