Man shot to death in Miramar neighborhood

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Miramar.

According to authorities, the shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. inside a gated community in the 8900 block of Southwest 19th Street.

Miramar police said a neighbor called 911, saying they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man dead in a grassy area behind townhomes. They said the victim had been shot multiple times.

Three schools, Somerset Central, La Petit Academy and Sea Castle Elementary, were temporarily placed on lockdown after the shooting as a precaution.

Detectives are currently searching for any surveillance video from the area.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.