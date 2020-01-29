Massive X-ray machines to scan large vehicles heading to Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Massive, mobile X-ray machines are being deployed to Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

“We scan every vehicle that’s entering the venue for any kind of threat, be that weapons or explosive devices,” Gary Nellis, of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said. “The whole purpose is to have a safe and exciting game on Sunday.”

Each device is worth about $1.2 million and will scan every single truck and large vehicle heading into the stadium.

“They line up, the drivers get checked -- the trucks themselves get scanned and checked. Once everything is clear, we give them the OK,” Nellis said.

The actual screening process takes just a few seconds with inspectors then pulling up an image, which they carefully review.

“They take the X-ray -- it comes up on a screen for them -- they look at it. They’re looking for any kind of an anomaly,” Nellis said.

Federal officials are receiving plenty of help from local agencies, as well, including the Miami-Dade Police Department’s K-9 team.

“We have all of the resources and technology and the advances to get things done. But we can never take away from the traditional methods,” Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The massive show of manpower is designed to keep both the fans and players safe during the big game.

“I can feel confident that everyone that’s going to attend on game day is going to be in a very safe environment,” Nellis said.