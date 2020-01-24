Security stepped up on South Florida waters ahead of Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – Security is being stepped up throughout South Florida ahead of Super Bowl LIV, and that includes in the water.

“This is the way we do things here to make sure our boating public is safe and secure,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Commander Cpt. Jo-Ann Burdain said.

The Coast Guard is just one of several agencies taking to South Florida waters.

“There will be a 24 by 7 security zone established in the waters of Biscayne Bay,” Burdain said.

A temporary safety zone will be enforced starting Jan. 26 in Biscayne Bay from around the Venetian Causeway south to and including a portion of the Miami River.

“That’s to make sure that the events happening at Bayside are secure and the boaters remain safe,” Burdain said.

All vessels will be required to travel through the security zone at a steady speed and may not slow down, stop or anchor unless there’s a mechanical issue or emergency.

While those who live and are coming from out of town are looking forward to taking advantage of the weather, law enforcement officials are reminding everyone of the rules on the water as a high traffic volume is expected.

“I would ask that anyone who is going out on a vessel to really understand what your limitations are,” Burdain said.

If you are a paying passenger or going for a ride, you want to make sure your captain has a Coast Guard license and an inspection label on their vessel.

For those operating a watercraft, make sure to remember speed limits and don’t boat under the influence.

“Make sure you have a designated driver. We want folks to come and enjoy our resources, but do so responsibly,” a representative from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

“We have surged approximately 250 Coast Guard personnel to this command," Burdain said. "They are coming everywhere from Cape Cod to Key West to San Francisco to Houston. They are all flying into Miami to support the safety and security operations.”