American Airlines flight out of Miami diverted over ‘unruly passenger’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An American Airlines flight out of Miami was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville due to an unruly passenger.

Flight 2796 bound for Chicago left Miami International Airport at 10:45 a.m., but was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport at 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville airport authorities confirmed the flight made an unplanned landing because of an “unruly passenger.”

A Local 10 viewer who claimed to be on the flight sent an email saying a man began yelling “God exists!” and then ran towards the cockpit before he was apprehended by flight attendants and an off-duty captain. The man was allegedly able to get free and began to attack a flight attendant.

The email claims have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities did confirm a passenger was removed from the flight.

It is not yet known when the flight will be allowed to continue to Chicago.