Gwen Cherry Park gets major makeover from NFL Foundation

MIAMI – The NFL Foundation is giving back in South Florida ahead of Super Bowl LIV, and on Thursday, they unveiled a new field in Liberty City.

Just over $1.6 million is being used to give Gwen Cherry Park a makeover.

“We want you to remember us when we are gone and we want you to have a legacy of the Super Bowl that will remind you of the importance of community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodall said.

The synthetic field, padded bleachers and a new scoreboard are just some of what was upgraded at Gwen Cherry Park.

The legacy project is one of five in South Florida and is a picture perfect example of how the NFL gives back when the Super Bowl comes to town.

“Its’ really great to see the fruits of that happening -- the results of having a Super Bowl here,” Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said.

Ross is a big part of why the big game is here, investing money from his own pocket to attract the NFL back to Hard Rock Stadium.

“There’s no event that brings in more tourism and has more of an economic impact than the Super Bowl, so those are the reasons you do it because really it uplifts to whole community,” Ross said.

The principals of Miami Northwestern Senior High School and Booker T. Washington Senior High School, who are also brothers, were at the unveiling and got a big surprise from the NFL commissioner himself, scoring two tickets to the Super Bowl.

The tickets are priced at upwards of $5,000 dollars, and the experience for those brothers is sure to be priceless.