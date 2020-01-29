Future Super Bowls in South Florida likely, NFL commissioner says

MIAMI – Roger Goodell said Wednesday he expects future Super Bowls to be set in South Florida.

During a news conference at the Hilton in downtown Miami, the NFL commissioner said the 34-year-old home to Super Bowl LIV is practically a “new stadium” because of the recent renovations at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I call it a new stadium because I think the work that’s been done here by Stephen Ross and his team have made that into a high-quality stadium that I think everybody here is anxious to showcase,” Goodell told reporters.

Among the renovations was the construction of an open-air canopy to protect the fans from the elements. Super Bowl XLI in 2007 -- the second-to-last NFL championship game played in South Florida -- took place during a steady downpour.

“There’s a reason why it’s hosting its 11th Super Bowl, the most in NFL history,” Goodell said. “They are a great community. They know how to put on big events.”

The NFL changed the process for selecting Super Bowl sites in 2018. Teams previously bid for the game, but beginning with Super Bowl LVII, the NFL now approaches a prospective host location, which submits a proposal that is voted upon by team owners.

Amid plenty of speculation that Las Vegas, which is the newest home of the Raiders, could be next in line for a Super Bowl, Goodell was non-committal on the issue. The city will host the NFL Draft in April.

The next four Super Bowls after this year’s game will be played in Tampa, greater Los Angeles, the Phoenix area and New Orleans.

Goodell said he hopes to have the 2025 Super Bowl location finalized by the end of this year.

“We believe that we’ll be back here many times going into the future,” Goodell said. “It’s just a great spot for the Super Bowl.”