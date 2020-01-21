What’s in a name? Miami Dolphins have had just 2 homes, albeit with many names, since 1966
Dolphins moved out of Orange Bowl after 1986 season; Hard Rock Stadium ninth name since venue’s opening in 1987
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Here's a glance at the history of the stadiums that have been home to the Miami Dolphins through the years.
Miami Orange Bowl (1966-1986)
Joe Robbie Stadium (1987-1996)
Pro Player Park/Pro Player Stadium (1996-2005)
Dolphins Stadium (2005-06)
Dolphin Stadium (2006-07)
LandShark Stadium (2009-10)
Sun Life Stadium (2010-16)
Hard Rock Stadium (2016-present)
