What’s in a name? Miami Dolphins have had just 2 homes, albeit with many names, since 1966

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Here's a glance at the history of the stadiums that have been home to the Miami Dolphins through the years.

Miami Orange Bowl (1966-1986)

The Miami Orange Bowl was the original home of the Miami Dolphins from 1966 until they left after the 1986 season. It originally opened as Burdine Stadium in 1937 before being renamed for the college bowl game in 1959. It was demolished in 2008. (Associated Press)

Joe Robbie Stadium (1987-1996)

Joe Robbie Stadium, named after the original owner of the Dolphins, opened in 1987. It hosted a Super Bowl two years later. (Associated Press)

Pro Player Park/Pro Player Stadium (1996-2005)

The stadium was briefly renamed Pro Player Park and then Pro Player Stadium in 1996 after former owner Wayne Huizenga sold the naming rights to the sports apparel division of Fruit of the Loom. (Associated Press)

Dolphins Stadium (2005-06)

The Pro Player brand was liquidated in 2001, so a name change was inevitable. In January 2005, the stadium was renamed Dolphins Stadium. (Associated Press)

Dolphin Stadium (2006-07)

The letter "S" was dropped as part of a team rebranding in 2006, becoming Dolphin Stadium. (Associated Press)

LandShark Stadium (2009-10)

After Stephen Ross acquired the team, he partnered with Jimmy Buffett in 2009 and changed the name of the stadium to LandShark Stadium, named for Buffett's LandShark Lager. The name lasted less than a year. (Associated Press)

Sun Life Stadium (2010-16)

Sun Life Financial acquired the naming rights in 2010, just in time for Super Bowl XLIV. Sun Life Stadium became the new name for six seasons. (Associated Press)

Hard Rock Stadium (2016-present)