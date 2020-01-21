67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

67ºF

Sports

What’s in a name? Miami Dolphins have had just 2 homes, albeit with many names, since 1966

Dolphins moved out of Orange Bowl after 1986 season; Hard Rock Stadium ninth name since venue’s opening in 1987

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Dolphins, NFL, Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium is illuminated during Super Bowl LIII, Feb. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The home of the Miami Dolphins will serve as the site of Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
Hard Rock Stadium is illuminated during Super Bowl LIII, Feb. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Florida. The home of the Miami Dolphins will serve as the site of Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Here's a glance at the history of the stadiums that have been home to the Miami Dolphins through the years.

Miami Orange Bowl (1966-1986)

The Miami Orange Bowl was the original home of the Miami Dolphins from 1966 until they left after the 1986 season. It originally opened as Burdine Stadium in 1937 before being renamed for the college bowl game in 1959. It was demolished in 2008.
The Miami Orange Bowl was the original home of the Miami Dolphins from 1966 until they left after the 1986 season. It originally opened as Burdine Stadium in 1937 before being renamed for the college bowl game in 1959. It was demolished in 2008. (Associated Press)

Joe Robbie Stadium (1987-1996)

Joe Robbie Stadium, named after the original owner of the Dolphins, opened in 1987. It hosted a Super Bowl two years later.
Joe Robbie Stadium, named after the original owner of the Dolphins, opened in 1987. It hosted a Super Bowl two years later. (Associated Press)

Pro Player Park/Pro Player Stadium (1996-2005)

The stadium was briefly renamed Pro Player Park and then Pro Player Stadium in 1996 after former owner Wayne Huizenga sold the naming rights to the sports apparel division of Fruit of the Loom.
The stadium was briefly renamed Pro Player Park and then Pro Player Stadium in 1996 after former owner Wayne Huizenga sold the naming rights to the sports apparel division of Fruit of the Loom. (Associated Press)

Dolphins Stadium (2005-06)

The Pro Player brand was liquidated in 2001, so a name change was inevitable. In January 2005, the stadium was renamed Dolphins Stadium.
The Pro Player brand was liquidated in 2001, so a name change was inevitable. In January 2005, the stadium was renamed Dolphins Stadium. (Associated Press)

Dolphin Stadium (2006-07)

The letter "S" was dropped as part of a team rebranding in 2006, becoming Dolphin Stadium.
The letter "S" was dropped as part of a team rebranding in 2006, becoming Dolphin Stadium. (Associated Press)

LandShark Stadium (2009-10)

After Stephen Ross acquired the team, he partnered with Jimmy Buffett in 2009 and changed the name of the stadium to LandShark Stadium, named for Buffett's LandShark Lager. The name lasted less than a year.
After Stephen Ross acquired the team, he partnered with Jimmy Buffett in 2009 and changed the name of the stadium to LandShark Stadium, named for Buffett's LandShark Lager. The name lasted less than a year. (Associated Press)

Sun Life Stadium (2010-16)

Sun Life Financial acquired the naming rights in 2010, just in time for Super Bowl XLIV. Sun Life Stadium became the new name for six seasons.
Sun Life Financial acquired the naming rights in 2010, just in time for Super Bowl XLIV. Sun Life Stadium became the new name for six seasons. (Associated Press)

Hard Rock Stadium (2016-present)

Hard Rock Stadium is the new name of the Miami Dolphins' refurbished home.
Hard Rock Stadium is the new name of the Miami Dolphins' refurbished home. (WPLG)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: